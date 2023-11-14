33,015 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Purchased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. 184,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,422. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

