RS Crum Inc. Acquires New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,017. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NLY. UBS Group upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

