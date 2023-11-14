Bell Investment Advisors Inc Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.23. 373,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,728. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

