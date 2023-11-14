Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASFree Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.