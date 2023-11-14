Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,639,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,892,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,128,000 after buying an additional 776,404 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 451,405 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

