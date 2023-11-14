Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

