Veritable L.P. Sells 649 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $31,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $157.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.12.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

