Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $416.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $426.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,313 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

