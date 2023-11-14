Vestor Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 713.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

