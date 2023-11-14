Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 72,830 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9,013.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,830 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.