Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.43 and its 200 day moving average is $215.82. The company has a market cap of $306.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

