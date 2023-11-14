Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $243,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

