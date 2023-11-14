Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 37,669 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,669 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $13,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Republic Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.40. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.