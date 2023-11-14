Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.