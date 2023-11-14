International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

IBM traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.75. 383,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,739. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average of $138.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

