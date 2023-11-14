Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 139.3% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. 92,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.2373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

