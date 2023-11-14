Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Ball by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,170,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,109,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ball by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,920,000 after buying an additional 123,159 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ball by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ball by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ball by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 111,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,002. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ball’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

