Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 3.8% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $506.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 41.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.