Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 5,705 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $151.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

