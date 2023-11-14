Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

EPD stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.