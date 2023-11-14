Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,449 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for about 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 59.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

