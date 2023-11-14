Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $445,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $63.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

