SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $61.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.