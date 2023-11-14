Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,325 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

