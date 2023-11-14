Spire Wealth Management Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 20.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.