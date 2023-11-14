TD Asset Management Inc Has $168 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.59% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $168,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $338.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.24 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.06 and its 200-day moving average is $370.65. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

