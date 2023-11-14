Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Passage Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PASG opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Passage Bio has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Passage Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Passage Bio by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PASG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

