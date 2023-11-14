Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 51.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 238,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 46.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 216,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,490,000 after acquiring an additional 68,863 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 20.5% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $179.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.46. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.64.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

