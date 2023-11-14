Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Rises By 53.8%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the October 15th total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.47. 1,079,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 379.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $474,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

