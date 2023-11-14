Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Utilities may be the best play for a turbulent holiday quarter
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Capitalizing on value: 3 undervalued stocks ready for resurgence
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Have investors struck gold with Newmont’s 4.7% yield?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.