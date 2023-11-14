Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,388 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Wedbush increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

