Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $313,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.69.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

