Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $159.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.07.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,378,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 143.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,298,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,134,000 after buying an additional 3,117,861 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,242,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,943,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

