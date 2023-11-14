1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

