Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of MRVL opened at $53.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -54.55%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,385,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,653,840. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

