Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,139. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $2,150.43 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,907.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,977.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

