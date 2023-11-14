Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of STN opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. Stantec has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,067.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

