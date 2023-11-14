Berenberg Bank Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,700 ($57.72) to GBX 5,000 ($61.40) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WPM opened at GBX 3,493 ($42.90) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 3,000 ($36.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,205.67 ($51.65). The firm has a market cap of £15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,146.85 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,453.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,520.38.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 4,324.32%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

