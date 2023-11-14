Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Azenta in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of AZTA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.90. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $63.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,070,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,047,000 after acquiring an additional 127,923 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azenta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,328 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $160,068,000. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter worth approximately $93,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

