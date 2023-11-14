Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Antibe Therapeutics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ATBPF opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.89.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's pipeline includes therapies that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal (GI) ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

