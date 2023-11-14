RS Crum Inc. Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Shares of AMD traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.94. 10,013,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,185,402. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 973.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

