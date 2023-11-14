DCF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 18,397 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Zimmer Biomet makes up 1.4% of DCF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 198,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,907,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 158,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,546,000 after buying an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.74. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

