DCF Advisers LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $6.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 21,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.10 and a 52 week high of $242.97.

ALNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

