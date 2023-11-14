DCF Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,157,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.