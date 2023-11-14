Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 8,863 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 163.8% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 128,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $276.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.