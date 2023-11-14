Vestor Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5,608.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $170.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

