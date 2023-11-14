Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $203,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

