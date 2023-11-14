The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,579 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $170.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

