CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.50.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,386 shares of company stock worth $6,844,355 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

