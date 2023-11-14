iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Rain Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.8% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,352,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,713,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $376.49 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $346.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

