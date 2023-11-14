Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,209 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,759.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.